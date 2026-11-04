The Democratic leader in the U.S. House of Representatives stated that if the party wins the midterm elections, it will push for a bill to repeal Donald Trump’s tariffs and end the war with Iran.

He called the conflict a “reckless war of choice” and urged the U.S. administration to put an immediate end to it.

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance commented on the Republicans’ massive losses in the midterm congressional elections. He cited the war with Iran as the main reason for the defeat.

As a reminder, Yevgeny Windman, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Virginia’s 7th congressional district who is of Ukrainian descent, was re-elected to Congress. He secured a decisive victory over Republican candidate Doug A. Ollivant.

The Democrats won enough seats to gain control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate in the midterm elections. Chinese social media users reacted to the results in different ways: some criticized the American political system, while others discussed how President Donald Trump’s continued political influence might affect Beijing’s interests.

In the U.S., according to a projection by Decision Desk HQ, Democrat Sam Forstag is winning the race for the U.S. House of Representatives in Montana’s 1st District. He is leading Republican candidate Aaron Flint in the race for the vacant seat.

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