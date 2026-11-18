According to the results of the midterm elections on November 3, 2026, Democrat Mary Peltola defeated incumbent Republican Senator Dan Sullivan. As a result, the Democratic Party’s number of seats in the upper house of Congress rose to 56.

The winner of the Senate race in Alaska was not determined until two weeks after the election. The vote count was delayed due to the need to transport ballots from remote areas of the state.

With 99% of the ballots counted, Peltola received just over 50% of the vote. Her main opponent, Republican Dan Sullivan, received less than 46%.

The victory in Alaska marked the ninth time the Democrats had taken a Senate seat from the Republicans in this year’s midterm elections. Overall, the party won 56 seats in the Senate, compared to 44 for the Republicans.

The Democrats also regained control of the House of Representatives. Consequently, once the new Congress convenes in January 2027, the party will control both chambers of the U.S. Congress for the final two years of Donald Trump’s presidential term.

At the same time, the election campaign in Alaska was marred by scandal. According to The New York Times, Democrats were accused of attempting to bring a little-known candidate, Daniel J. Sullivan—whose name was nearly identical to that of incumbent Senator Dan Sullivan—into the race. The alleged purpose of this move was to mislead voters.

Following legal challenges, state courts allowed the second Sullivan to remain on the ballot. At the same time, election officials ensured that voters could distinguish between the candidates.

Peltola herself denied any knowledge of the alleged scheme. The U.S. Department of Justice and Alaska’s Republican governor announced their intention to launch an investigation.

The Trump administration also filed a lawsuit seeking to block the certification of election results in the event of a defeat for the incumbent Republican senator. However, a federal judge rejected this request.

Alaska uses a ranked-choice voting system, in which voters can rank multiple candidates in order of preference. An analysis by BBC Verify showed that even if all votes for Sullivan II had gone to the incumbent senator, Peltola would still have won.

After the results were announced, the Democrat stated that the current state of affairs in Washington does not serve the interests of Alaskans. “As someone who has lived in Alaska my entire life and dedicated myself to serving our state, there is no greater honor for me than the support of Alaskans in our fight against corporate greed, to lower the cost of living, and to prioritize Alaska’s interests,” Peltola emphasized.

Source: BBC

As a reminder, the AP had projected Mary Peltola’s victory in the Alaska Senate election.

Alaska elected a Democrat as governor for the first time in nearly 30 years.

U.S. Democrats are preparing an investigation into Trump’s $100 billion oil deal.

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