In the United States, two leading House Democrats, Robert Garcia and Jamie Raskin, called on President Donald Trump to preserve his conversations with artificial intelligence-based chatbots. They set out this demand in a letter to the president released on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Demand concerning AI correspondence

Garcia and Raskin are the leading Democrats on the House Oversight Committee and the House Judiciary Committee, respectively. Their letter came after reports that Trump had sought Grok’s advice regarding US military action in Venezuela. Grok is the chatbot of the social media platform X, which is owned by Elon Musk.

According to the lawmakers, the president’s and his staff’s prompts to AI, as well as the responses received, are presidential records under the Presidential Records Act and must be preserved.

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Request for a closed briefing

Garcia and Raskin also requested a closed briefing on Trump’s use of artificial intelligence chatbots. They want information about White House policies for preserving, protecting and overseeing AI prompts and responses.

In the letter, the lawmakers mentioned previous public controversies surrounding Grok, after which X said it had made adjustments to the technology. They also referred to a strike on an elementary school in Minab, Iran, on February 28. According to data cited in the letter, about 175 people were killed then, most of them schoolgirls under the age of 12.

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