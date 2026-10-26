Democrats on the US House Judiciary Committee have called for the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate President Donald Trump’s alleged ties to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. They released the relevant report on October 26, The Hill reports.

Democrats’ claims

The report’s authors said that 11 women linked Trump to Epstein’s crimes involving sexual abuse and exploitation. According to them, five of these women directly accused Trump of rape or sexual abuse in Epstein’s company or in his immediate physical presence.

Democrats also claim that Attorney General Todd Blanche is concealing additional evidence that, in their version, directly concerns Trump. In their view, a special prosecutor should investigate not only the president’s possible ties to Epstein, but also the activities of all possible Epstein accomplices and seek criminal accountability for those involved.

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Trump’s and the White House’s positions

Jamie Raskin, the leading Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, said that information related to the 11 women contradicts Trump’s statements that he knew Epstein in the same way as other Palm Beach residents did.

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi stated during a Judiciary Committee hearing in February that there was no evidence that Trump committed a crime. Trump himself denied ties to Epstein’s activities, said that he was not close to him, did not visit his private island, and did not fly on his plane. He also said that he declined an offer to go to the island.

White House spokeswoman Lauren Bice told The Hill that none of the allegations in the report is true. She called the document an attempt by Democrats to distract attention from Trump’s political achievements and claimed that the president had been fully cleared of everything related to Epstein.

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