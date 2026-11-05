US Democrats preparing to take control of Congress are considering a number of healthcare issues. These include restoring expanded premium tax credits under the Affordable Care Act, repealing Medicaid cuts and advancing Medicare for All.

ACA tax credits

As The Hill reports, restoring expanded ACA tax credits is among the issues that could be included in Democrats’ future congressional agenda. These credits apply to insurance premiums under the Affordable Care Act.

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Medicaid and Medicare for All

The publication also lists repealing cuts to the Medicaid program, which it links to the Trump administration, among possible priorities. Separately, The Hill mentions the possibility of advancing Medicare for All. All these areas are being considered in the context of Democrats’ preparations to take control of Congress.

The Hill article was published on November 4, 2026. Its authors are listed as Nathaniel Weixel and Joseph Choi.

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