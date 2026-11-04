Democrats, who won majorities in the US House of Representatives and Senate following the midterm elections, plan to bring a number of bills to a vote immediately after the new Congress begins work in January. Their agenda concerns the cost of living, health insurance, tariff policy and oversight of President Donald Trump’s administration, CNBC reports.

In the first 100 hours after taking the oath of office, House Democrats plan to consider bills to restore expanded health insurance subsidies, which expired under the Republican-controlled Congress. They also want to repeal cuts to the Medicaid program that Trump signed last year.

Tariffs and Iran

Democrats intend to advance a bill to repeal the sweeping tariffs imposed by Trump and return to Congress the authority to set import duties. They also plan to vote again on an initiative to end the war in Iran or require the president to obtain Congress’s permission to continue it.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, who CNBC assesses could become speaker of the House, said the party has yet to determine priority targets for investigations. He said Democrats seek to focus on the economic problems of working-class and middle-class Americans.

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Oversight and ethics reforms

Alongside their legislative agenda, Democrats are preparing oversight of Trump, his family, Cabinet members and business representatives connected to the administration. Senator Ron Wyden, the leading Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, named the affordability of goods and services and the accountability of officials and businesses as priorities.

Wyden said the committee could strengthen oversight of tax payments by billionaires, corporate influence on the healthcare system and trade policy. Representative Robert Garcia, the leading Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, previously said he intended to focus on the Trump family, corporate corruption issues, the activities of the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as well as the handling of materials in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Some Democrats are also considering a package of ethics reforms. It may include a ban on stock trading and the use of prediction markets by public officials, a federal ban on gerrymandering and limits on spending by super PACs.

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