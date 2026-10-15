US Democrats are betting on candidates with military experience in a number of districts controlled by Republicans. The party hopes to attract veteran voters amid dissatisfaction among some former service members with the war with Iran and turmoil in the armed forces, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

In Colorado’s 5th District, Democrat Jessica Killin, a former US Army captain, is competing against Republican Jeff Crank. The district includes five military facilities, including NORAD, Fort Carson, and the US Air Force Academy. According to federal statistics, nearly one in nine district residents is a veteran.

Former Air Force colonel Lou Christensen, a registered Republican, said at an event supporting Killin that the legislative branch must set limits on President Donald Trump. Killin’s campaign criticizes Crank for votes that it says aligned with Trump’s position. Crank himself said he is ready to challenge the president on issues where he considers him wrong, including the relocation of US Space Command from Colorado to Alabama.

Rematch in Virginia

In Virginia’s 2nd District, Democrat Elaine Luria, a former US Navy commander, is again running against Republican Jen Kiggans, a former Navy helicopter pilot. Luria criticizes Kiggans and Trump over the war with Iran, calling it a geopolitical mistake and an expanding economic crisis. She also accuses her opponent of voting against resolutions intended to halt military action without congressional approval.

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Kiggans, who served in the Navy for 10 years and was deployed twice to the Arabian Gulf region, said she hopes the war ends quickly. At the same time, she accused Luria of siding with Iran through her criticism.

Candidates in Florida and South Carolina

In South Carolina’s 1st District, former Navy vice admiral Nancy Lacore is running as a Democrat against Republican Jennifer Hunnicutt. In Florida’s 13th District, retired Army brigadier general Lila Gray is challenging Republican Anna Paulina Luna. In Florida’s 7th District, former naval aviator and NASA chief of staff Bale Dalton is competing against Republican Ryan Elijah.

Veterans as an electoral group generally lean Republican: according to AP VoteCast, nearly six in 10 veterans voted for Trump two years ago. At the same time, some veterans interviewed by the publication in Virginia and Colorado expressed concern over the war with Iran and the work of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

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