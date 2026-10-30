The Senate Majority PAC, the Democrats’ main political committee in the US Senate midterm elections, is buying digital advertising in South Carolina for the first time. They plan to spend $750,000 on the campaign in the Senate race between Republican Senator Darlene Graham and Democratic candidate Annie Andrews, The Hill reports.

Bet on a competitive race

Senate Majority PAC spokesperson Lauren French said the advertising campaign is intended to highlight the differences between Andrews and Graham and will focus on claims that Graham raised the cost of healthcare and prescription drugs.

Polls indicate a close contest. According to a survey by The New York Times and Siena University, both candidates have 48% support among likely voters. South Carolina has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1998.

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Funding and Republican support

Republicans have already increased spending to support Graham, with their total spending in the state exceeding $20 million. At the same time, according to US Federal Election Commission filings, Andrews has raised more than $20 million on her own, while Graham has raised $1.2 million.

The outlet names difficulties in consolidating Republicans as one of Graham’s problems. Her primary opponent, Congressman Ralph Norman, said he would vote for her but declined to campaign jointly. President Donald Trump visited the state several times in support of Graham, whom Governor Henry McMaster appointed after the death of her brother, Senator Lindsey Graham. Forecaster Decision Desk HQ puts Graham’s chances of winning a full Senate term at 65%.

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