In the United States, a group of Democratic lawmakers has urged the heads of federal departments and agencies in President Donald Trump’s administration to preserve official documents in accordance with the law. They warned that the deliberate unlawful concealment, removal, falsification, or destruction of records could result in a fine or imprisonment for up to three years.

As The Guardian reports, the letter to agency heads was sent by Bobby Scott, the leading Democrat on the House Committee on Education and the Workforce. He is expected to chair the committee next year. Scott asked the recipients to confirm in writing by November 18 that the documents had been preserved.

Requirement to comply with the law

Scott referred to the 1950 U.S. Federal Records Act. It establishes a requirement to collect and preserve documents that record the conduct of public business or have informational value.

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According to the congressman, voters gave Congress a mandate to expose waste, fraud, and abuse in the administration. The letter was addressed to the heads of 10 departments and agencies overseen by the committee. They include the Departments of Education, Agriculture, and Labor, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the National Labor Relations Board.

Plans to strengthen oversight

According to the report, after the elections on Tuesday, Democrats won majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate. This will give the party broader opportunities to oversee the administration, including to demand documents and conduct investigations into its officials.

Over the past two years, the Trump administration has substantially reorganized the federal government and reduced its workforce. In particular, the Department of Education’s staff was cut in half. Scott previously told Education Secretary Linda McMahon that these cuts effectively make it possible to dismantle one of the country’s strongest civil rights protection institutions. In September, he pledged to actively oversee the department’s work if he chairs the committee.

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