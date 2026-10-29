US Democrats urge OSHA to preserve worker protections — The Guardian

Democratic US lawmakers, including Senator Elizabeth Warren and Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, have urged the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to abandon a proposed weakening of rules on protective respirators. In their view, the changes would reduce protections for workers who come into contact with hazardous substances.

As The Guardian reports, in a letter to Assistant Secretary of Labor for OSHA David Keeling, the lawmakers said employers would have fewer obligations to provide respirators to workers handling lead, asbestos, formaldehyde, inorganic arsenic and other chemicals.

Medical evaluations may be eliminated

According to the letter’s authors, OSHA also seeks to eliminate the requirement for employers to provide medical evaluations for workers using certain types of respirators. The lawmakers believe that the US Department of Labor, which oversees OSHA, is placing the interests of unscrupulous employers above worker safety.

On average, more than 5,000 Americans die each year from work-related respiratory diseases. The letter also states that cases of silicosis and pneumoconiosis among coal industry workers have been increasing in recent years. This is linked to the use of engineered stone for countertops and greater exposure to silica in coal seams.

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Criticism of the procedure and union support

The authors of the appeal said OSHA presented the draft rules in July 2025 without providing the necessary evidence or requesting the information needed for their implementation. They also criticized the procedural hearings in August, when Congress was in recess.

The letter was signed by Senators Chris Van Hollen and Cory Booker, Congresswomen Pramila Jayapal, Rashida Tlaib and Jasmine Crockett, as well as more than 20 other Democrats in Congress. Trade unions, medical and industry experts also opposed the weakening of the standards. The Associated General Contractors of America stated that good safety rules save contractors money in the long term, while the benefits of deregulation may be offset by future legal liability.

According to the publication, Republicans proposed cutting OSHA’s budget by more than 8% in fiscal year 2027. In 2025, the number of OSHA inspections fell by 20%, and the agency lost 223 permanent employees through voluntary separation programs with compensation and early retirement.

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