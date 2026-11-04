In the United States, Democrats, according to projections by Decision Desk HQ, won all five U.S. House districts in California whose boundaries the state changed ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Republicans, meanwhile, secured only two of the 15 seats they had hoped to gain after the redistricting, The Hill reports.

California voters approved Proposition 50 in 2025, allowing district boundaries to be redrawn to help Democrats gain five U.S. House seats. According to DDHQ, in the 1st District, Democrat Mike McGuire was leading incumbent Republican James Gallagher by 14 percentage points. In the 3rd District, Rep. Ami Bera, who previously represented the 6th District, also held a 14-point lead over Republican Robb Tucker.

Results in California

In the 22nd District, Democrat Randy Villegas, according to DDHQ projections, defeated incumbent Republican David Valadao and was leading him by 33 points. In the 41st District, Democrat Linda Sanchez held a lead of nearly 30 points over Mitch Clemmons, while in the 48th District, Marni von Wilpert was ahead of Jim Desmond by 19 points.

In Texas, Republicans sought to gain at least five seats after redistricting, but, according to DDHQ projections, won only one of the redrawn districts — the 32nd. There, Republican Jace Yarbrough defeated Democrat Dan Barrios by nearly three points. Democrats, in turn, won the 15th and the open 23rd Districts, giving them a net gain of one seat in the state.

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Other states

In Florida, Republicans expected to take four seats from Democrats after redistricting. As of Wednesday, DDHQ projected Democratic victories in three of them, while in the 9th District, incumbent Democrat Darren Soto was leading Republican Dan Green by half a percentage point with the vote count nearly complete.

In Ohio, Democrats Marcy Kaptur and Greg Landsman retained their seats, although the new boundaries made their districts more favorable to Republicans. In North Carolina, Don Davis held the 1st District despite Donald Trump winning there by nearly a 12-point margin in the 2024 election. According to DDHQ projections, Democrats also won five other districts in the state.

In Alabama, Shomari Figures retained the 2nd District by a margin of about 7.5 points. In Utah, a court ordered the district map to be changed, after which former congressman Ben McAdams won in the new district, defeating Republican Riley Owen by 47 points.

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