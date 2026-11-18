Following the 2026 midterm elections in the United States, Democrats are expected to gain control of both chambers of Congress. In the Senate, they are expected to hold 56 seats after the result of the final Senate race in Alaska is announced, The Independent reports.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 Senate seats were up for election. Democrats are also expected to regain control of the House of Representatives, which they last controlled in 2023. According to the publication, they won a number of seats in Kentucky, New Jersey, Indiana and North Carolina.

Senate results

Democrats won in several states that the publication calls former strongholds of the Republican Party, including Texas, Kansas, South Carolina, Ohio, Maine and Iowa. In Mississippi, Democrat Scott Colom defeated incumbent Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In Texas, Democratic candidate James Talarico won. The Independent notes that he will become the first Democrat in nearly 40 years to be elected from the state to the upper chamber of Congress. In South Carolina, Democrat Annie Andrews defeated Republican Darlene Graham, who was backed by Trump. In Michigan, progressive Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers, who was also backed by Trump.

Trump's reaction

US President Donald Trump told Fox News that Democrats ran a good campaign and fought hard. He also signaled readiness to work with Democrats during the final two years of his presidential term, but rejected compromise on his immigration policy and transgender rights.

Trump said he could use his veto power against legislative initiatives supported by Democrats in the new Congress. The publication notes that possible challenges by Republicans and legal intervention by the Trump administration could delay the finalization of the results, although the president signaled readiness to accept them.

Read us on