The Democratic Party won majorities in both chambers of the US Congress following the midterm elections on Tuesday. At the same time, vote counting was still underway in some districts: 68 seats in the House of Representatives remained undecided, with attention focused in particular on results in Alaska and Mississippi.

As The National reports, the elections brought Democrats a number of historic results at the state level. In Texas, Gina Hinojosa became governor, the first Latina woman to hold the post, while James Talarico won the race for a vacant Senate seat. In neighboring Kansas, a Democrat won a Senate seat for the first time in nearly a century.

Historic victories in the states

In Georgia, Keisha Lance Bottoms became the first Black woman elected governor of a state in US history. In Florida, the first Black man was elected governor. Michigan will send Abdul El-Sayed to the Senate, making him the first Muslim elected to the upper chamber of Congress.

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In South Carolina, Democrat Annie Andrews defeated Republican Darlene Graham, the sister of the late Senator Lindsey Graham. In Ohio, gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who was backed by Donald Trump, was defeated.

Trump says he is ready to cooperate

US President Donald Trump told The New York Times that he was ready to recognize the election results and cooperate with Democrats. Later, he said that Democrats “fought hard” and “did well.”

At the same time, Trump indicated that interaction with the new Congress could be difficult. As results came in, he posted an image of a red cap with the word veto on Truth Social. In an interview with Fox News, the president said he would veto bills he considered unacceptable. Overriding a presidential veto requires the votes of two-thirds of the members of each chamber of Congress.

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