Democrats won enough seats to control the US House of Representatives and Senate in the midterm elections. Chinese social media users reacted to the result in different ways: some criticized the American political system, while others discussed how President Donald Trump’s continued political influence could affect Beijing’s interests, reports the South China Morning Post.

Control of Congress

According to the Associated Press, Democrats surpassed the threshold of 218 seats needed for a majority in the House of Representatives and also won enough races to regain control of the Senate. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 seats in the Senate were contested in the elections. Final results are expected to be determined in the coming days.

For the final two years of Trump’s second presidential term, he will work with a Congress controlled by the opposition. This could limit the advancement of his legislative initiatives and strengthen oversight of the administration’s work.

Criticism of the American system

Some Chinese internet users doubted that the midterm elections could bring change and called the American system a fake democracy. One user wrote that people see a particular politician or party as the problem but do not link it to flaws in the political system itself.

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The comments also included criticism of capitalism and social inequality in the United States. Chinese state media have repeatedly voiced similar assessments. In particular, the People’s Daily said in a 2021 commentary that democratic governance in the United States had become an illusion.

Assessments of Trump’s role

Some users criticized Trump’s military actions against Iran and his unpredictability in foreign policy. At the same time, some commentators believed that preserving his political influence could serve Beijing’s interests.

The discussions also mentioned the ironic nickname Chuan Jianguo, or Trump the nation-builder, which suggests that his actions supposedly unintentionally benefited China. Some users contrasted Trump’s approach with the policy of former President Joe Biden, which they considered more focused on alliances to counter China. SCMP notes that Trump placed greater emphasis on trade negotiations and direct engagement with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

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