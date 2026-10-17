In South Korea, Kim Byung-joo, a lawmaker from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, accused United States Forces Korea Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson of encroaching on the country’s territorial sovereignty. The politician urged the general to retract his remarks about the Military Demarcation Line and apologize to South Korean citizens, Korea Herald reports.

Dispute over the boundaries of the Demilitarized Zone

The controversy was prompted by Brunson’s remarks at a political forum in Washington. He stated that fences are located about two kilometers north and south of the Military Demarcation Line, and that the Republic of Korea, South Korea’s official name, begins at the southern fence.

The southern fence marks the southern boundary of the Demilitarized Zone, while the Military Demarcation Line runs through the middle of the buffer zone separating the two Koreas. Kim Byung-joo, a retired four-star general and member of the parliamentary National Defense Committee, said the remarks directly deny the Republic of Korea’s territorial sovereignty.

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Lawmakers’ arguments

According to Kim, the 1953 Armistice Agreement grants the United Nations Command authority over access to and administration of the Demilitarized Zone, but does not allow it to determine South Korea’s territorial sovereignty. The country’s constitution defines its territory as the Korean Peninsula and adjacent islands.

Brunson commands the 28,500-strong United States Forces Korea and the United Nations Command, as well as the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command. Kim Byung-joo served as deputy commander of the Combined Forces Command in 2017–2019 and retired from military service as a four-star general in 2019.

Jin Sung-joon, chairman of the parliamentary National Defense Committee, also criticized Brunson’s remarks. He said they could cause serious misunderstanding regarding the boundaries of South Korea’s sovereignty and requested clarification of the general’s other remarks about applying sovereignty considerations to the territory he is tasked with administering. Jin called for considering South Korea’s exercise of operational control over its military in both peacetime and wartime.

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