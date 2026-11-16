MP Łukasz Mejza took 115 free domestic flights in Poland — RMF24

In Poland, Sejm MP Łukasz Mejza took 115 domestic flights from January 1 to November 1, which are free of charge for parliamentarians. He used this right more often than any other MP, RMF24 reports, citing data from the Sejm Chancellery.

On average, one flight every two days

Mejza, who is a non-attached MP and was previously an MP from the Law and Justice party, flew once every two days on average — around three times a week. Between January 1 and November 1, the Sejm held 20 sittings.

The right to domestic flights for Polish parliamentarians is provided for by the law on the exercise of the mandate of an MP and senator. One such flight costs the state budget around 1,000 zlotys.

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Other MPs on the list

Robert Dowhan, an MP from the Civic Coalition, ranked second in the number of flights with 93. Third was Robert Kropiwnicki from the same political force, who took 90 flights. Grzegorz Napieralski of the Civic Coalition took 83 flights.

Mirosław Suchoń from the Centre and Dariusz Wieczorek from the Left each took 78 domestic flights. Ireneusz Raś from the Polish People's Party took 73 flights, while Grzegorz Gaża and Kacper Płażyński from Law and Justice took 71 each. Paweł Śliz from Poland 2050 took 70 flights.

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