In Russia, the aggressor state, Sverdlovsk Oblast deputy Vyacheslav Vegner proposed that young people throw pumpkins into the Iset River ahead of Halloween. He said that he plans to appeal to other deputies for funding for a campaign under which participants would be given free theater tickets.

An initiative against Halloween

The Moscow Times reported that Vegner represents the United Russia party. According to him, Halloween is a tradition borrowed from outside, while spooky imagery, devils, and pumpkins do not correspond to Russian culture.

The deputy also said that Russia has its own holidays which, in his view, correspond to the country's “cultural code.”

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Environmentalists' concerns

Environmentalists criticized the initiative. Vitaliy Bezrukov, the former ecology minister of the neighboring Chelyabinsk Oblast, warned that large amounts of organic waste in the river could cause rotting, reduce oxygen levels in the water, and worsen its quality. He suggested instead giving the pumpkins to zoos or wildlife rescue centers.

Anti-Halloween statements were also made at the federal level. State Duma deputy Vitaliy Milonov called the holiday propaganda of everyday superstitions and uneducated occultism and urged the promotion of Maslenitsa and Orthodox Easter.

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