In Poland, Confederation MP Przemysław Wipler criticized the proposal by Law and Justice party leader Jarosław Kaczyński to form a joint list of right-wing forces in the upcoming elections. Wipler called it another hostile act against the Confederation, Polsat News reports.

Kaczyński’s proposal

Kaczyński spoke about possible cooperation between PiS and the Confederation during the Independence March in Warsaw. In a comment to Onet, he said that his party would work on creating one large list not only for the Senate elections, but also for the Sejm elections.

The PiS leader also said that representatives of the “three Confederations” should be persuaded to join such cooperation. At the same time, he noted that the Independence March was not an appropriate place for negotiations on this issue.

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Confederation’s reaction

On the “Graffiti” program, Wipler said that, in his opinion, Kaczyński realizes that such a union is impossible. According to the MP, the very emergence of such a proposal could alienate some Confederation voters who do not want either Donald Tusk or Jarosław Kaczyński to have influence in the government.

Wipler also said that the Confederation is approaching the point at which it will be able to overtake PiS in polls and become the leading force on the right wing of Polish politics. He separately commented on the recent presence of right-wing parties near the Constitutional Tribunal, calling it a reaction to events surrounding the institution rather than a manifestation of political unity.

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