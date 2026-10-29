Members of the new session of the Russian State Duma are set to receive training on working with artificial intelligence. The intensive course may begin as early as this week at Sber University, and the first group will include about 60 lawmakers from various factions.

Sberbank CEO Herman Gref is expected to deliver a lecture on the global challenges and opportunities presented by AI.

Deputies will be taught how to use neural networks to process citizens’ appeals, analyze draft legislation, work with analytical materials, and manage social media accounts.

Political scientist Konstantin Kalachov noted that many lawmakers still work using outdated methods, and citizens’ appeals are often processed manually by aides. Artificial intelligence could speed up this process.

Alexander Sidyakin, chairman of the Russian State Duma’s Committee on Digital Development, stated that the next war will involve the widespread use of artificial intelligence, with minimal human involvement.

Anzhelika Glazkova, a State Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF), introduced a bill that would rename St. Petersburg to Leningrad and Volgograd to Stalingrad. According to the document, the cities must be given their new names within one year after the law takes effect.

Earlier, the State Duma’s cafeteria renamed the popular “Kyiv-style cutlet.” At the start of the parliament’s fall session, a new price tag appeared next to the dish, reading “cutlet with butter.”

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