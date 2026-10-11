Der Spiegel has published accounts from ten Israelis who, after Hamas’s attack on October 7, 2023, served in the Gaza Strip, remotely operated drones, or selected targets for airstrikes. Nine of the sources chose to remain anonymous because of possible negative consequences, so the publication does not disclose information about their units or personal details.

Verification of the accounts

The Israeli organization Breaking the Silence, which collects soldiers’ testimonies about possible misconduct and crimes by military personnel, helped establish contact with some of the servicemen. Der Spiegel reported that it compared the accounts with other testimonies and independently verifiable information, and considers them credible.

The introduction to the report states that more than 70,000 people have been killed and an even greater number wounded in the war. The publication also notes that the servicemen’s accounts concern feelings of revenge, orders to open fire, and so-called collateral losses.

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A reservist’s account

One of the sources, David, a reservist in an infantry unit, served for several months from October 2023 in the central part of the Gaza Strip and in Khan Younis. He said that at first his unit received orders to destroy individual buildings and later an entire area. After returning to Gaza in 2025, he said he saw only ruins stretching for many kilometers.

David stated that the official goal was described as creating a buffer zone, but he heard senior officers make remarks about punishing Arabs and pushing them ever farther away. According to Der Spiegel, most of the sources do not want to serve in Gaza again, although one of them was sent there again several weeks ago. The publication also states that a ceasefire has been in effect in Gaza for a year, but Israeli forces control about two-thirds of the territory and regularly strike targets in the Strip.

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