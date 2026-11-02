The Russian company “En+ Group,” founded by and majority-owned by Oleg Deripaska, has canceled the planned modernization of the fourth power unit at the Irkutsk CHPP-10.

The reason was a 70% increase in the cost of equipment, as well as an electricity shortage in Eastern Siberia, which makes it impossible to temporarily shut down the power unit to carry out the work.

For canceling the modernization, the company must pay a fine of 370 million rubles. However, at its request, the fine was reduced from 45% to 30% of the original contract amount.

Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska has proposed introducing a six-day, 72-hour workweek, with hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. According to the businessman, such a transition is necessary to accelerate the transformation of the economy amid a deep crisis that has gone beyond the consequences of tight monetary policy or the dismantling of legal institutions.

The Russian aluminum giant Rusal, founded by billionaire Oleg Deripaska, reported a net annual loss for the first time since 2014. At the end of 2025, the company—which comprises 12 plants and is the largest aluminum producer outside of China—lost $455 million.

Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska deleted from his Telegram channel all posts published before November 1, 2025, that contained significant criticism of Russia’s policies.

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