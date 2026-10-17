In its response to Democrats in Congress, the US State Department did not promise to recognize the certified result of the second round of Brazil’s presidential election, scheduled for October 25, 2026. The department stated its support for Brazilians’ right to a “free and fair electoral process,” The Rio Times reports.

Democrats’ appeal

According to the publication, Senator Bernie Sanders and 30 Democratic members of the House of Representatives appealed to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. They asked whether President Donald Trump’s administration would respect the electoral process in Brazil.

The State Department also said that the United States would continue to work with the people of Brazil, the private sector, and the “elected government” on security, trade, and investment. At the same time, the response did not specify how Washington would act if Brazil’s electoral court certifies a winner while the losing candidate challenges the result.

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The Rio Times notes that journalists were unable to verify the full English text of the letter: the reports are based on Portuguese-language publications by Brazilian media.

Elections and the Moraes case

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and conservative Senator Flávio Bolsonaro will compete in the second round of Brazil’s presidential election. The voting result is to be certified by Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court.

The State Department also defended previous US measures against Alexandre de Moraes, a justice of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court. According to The Rio Times, the US Treasury Department placed him on the Magnitsky Act sanctions list in July 2025 and removed him from the list on December 12 of the same year. The State Department said these steps were based on documented evidence of serious human rights violations.

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