State Department reportedly asks diplomats about voting — The Hill

In the United States, the State Department reportedly asks some career diplomats seeking senior appointments about their voting history in the last three presidential elections. The Hill reports this, citing the Washington Sun. According to the outlet, candidates for mid- and senior-level diplomatic service positions are also being screened for political donations.

The Washington Sun also claims that candidates who voted for President Donald Trump were considered to meet the requirements for such positions. U.S. federal law prohibits officials from discriminating against employees based on political affiliation.

State Department’s position

A State Department spokesperson rejected claims that employees are asked about their political affiliation, including during promotions. According to him, the administration will prioritize merit rather than length of service at the agency.

The spokesperson added that questions regarding “commitment” for Foreign Service and Civil Service employees concern compliance with the Constitution and laws, as well as implementing policy with loyalty to the American people and their interests. He said this is not related to partisan behavior, but concerns the implementation of the president’s foreign policy course.

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Lawmakers’ reaction

Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen said that the Senate Foreign Relations Committee has for some time been monitoring whether political affiliation affects personnel decisions in the Trump administration. According to her, the committee is working with the House of Representatives and other relevant committees to verify such claims.

House member James Walkinshaw also expressed concern over the Washington Sun report. He said that making personnel decisions in the civil service based on political affiliation or donations is illegal.

In July 2025, the State Department added an assessment of “commitment” to the criteria for career officials. As Federal News Network reported, the relevant section of the evaluation system contained a link to a White House page with Trump’s executive orders and presidential actions.

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