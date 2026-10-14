US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Samarkand in Uzbekistan, as well as Mumbai and Jamnagar in India, from October 17 to 22. As NDTV World reports, the US State Department said that in India he will discuss strengthening the strategic partnership and energy cooperation between the two countries.

Talks in India

The State Department noted that Rubio will hold meetings with senior officials. The sides will discuss strengthening the US-India strategic partnership, regional and global issues, as well as prospects for enhancing cooperation in the energy sector.

The Secretary of State will also meet with business representatives to promote investment and economic cooperation. This will be Rubio's second visit to India since May, when he arrived in New Delhi for a meeting of Quad foreign ministers hosted by Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The itinerary includes Jamnagar, where Reliance's oil refinery is located. According to the outlet, it is the world's largest single-site refinery, with the capacity to process 1.4 million barrels of oil per day.

C5+1 meeting in Samarkand

In Samarkand, Rubio will take part in a C5+1 ministerial meeting to emphasize the role of strategic cooperation within this diplomatic platform for the United States and Central Asian countries.

Bilateral contacts with senior officials from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan are also planned. Rubio will be accompanied by a US commercial delegation that will include more than 200 business representatives.

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