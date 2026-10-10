At least 3,700 refugees from Yemen, mostly women and children, have arrived in Djibouti since September. Most of them reached the northern region of Obock amid the escalation in Yemen, Deutsche Welle reports.

Pressure on Djibouti

In September, the Iran-backed Houthis seized the Yemeni island of Perim in the narrowest part of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The strait connects the southern entrance to the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden, and Perim is located about 20 kilometers from Djibouti. In early October, Yemen's armed forces and their Saudi Arabian allies launched a counteroffensive.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees is preparing to provide assistance to another 10,000 people who have not yet arrived in Djibouti. Obock, which borders Eritrea, has a very arid climate and suffers from water shortages. Alessandra Roccasalvo, a representative of the UN Development Programme in Djibouti, said that all water there has to be desalinated.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Risks to trade and Ethiopia

Djibouti is an important commercial and military hub at the entrance to the Red Sea. The United States, China, France, Italy and Japan have military bases there. The Houthi advance has not yet caused the country's civilian ports to empty, but, according to Roccasalvo, the cost of insuring and reinsuring ships has nearly doubled. As a result, many vessels do not want to use routes through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.

Disruptions to traffic through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait could further affect African economies that are already experiencing shortages and rising prices for fuel and fertilizers due to the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz. Ethiopia, which routes about 95% of its imports and exports through Djibouti's ports, is particularly dependent on the security of this route. In September, a rebel coalition led by representatives of Tigray briefly advanced toward the main transport corridor between Djibouti and Ethiopia's interior.

In mid-September, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Liberia and Somalia, which are Africa's non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, held an emergency meeting. They called for ensuring freedom of navigation and supported a diplomatic settlement of the crisis in Yemen under UN auspices.

Read us on