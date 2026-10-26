At the COP17 Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity in Yerevan, Armenia, national and subnational governments announced commitments to contribute $60 million to the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund (GBFF). The funds are intended to support countries and communities in conserving and restoring wild species and ecosystems.

The commitments were announced during a financing session on October 26. According to Premium Times Nigeria, the new contributions were announced by representatives of Armenia, Germany, Iceland and Monaco, as well as the Canadian province of Quebec and Berlin. Berlin’s commitment marked the first contribution by a city to the fund.

Financing nature protection

Since its launch in August 2023, the GBFF has received commitments totaling $446 million from 14 sovereign governments and two subnational governments. According to the fund, it has allocated $362.1 million for 82 projects in 87 countries, including small island developing states and least developed countries.

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Thirty-two percent of the fund’s allocated resources are intended to support actions by Indigenous Peoples and local communities, while 39% are intended for small island developing states and least developed countries. The GBFF was created to accelerate implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, which envisages conserving at least 30% of the world’s land, inland waters, marine and coastal areas by 2030.

Contributions to GEF-9

Separately, Spain announced a contribution of €50 million and Uzbekistan $4.5 million to the ninth replenishment cycle of the Global Environment Facility Trust Fund (GEF-9). The United Kingdom confirmed its contribution of £330 million. Total commitments for GEF-9 for the period from July 2026 to June 2030 approached $4.4 billion.

Germany also announced its intention to make an additional contribution of €50 million to the GBFF by the end of 2026. Around 70% of GEF-9 resources are planned to be used for the objectives of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity.

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