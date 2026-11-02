The bodies of four people killed in the crash of an Italian military helicopter during training exercises in Bosnia and Herzegovina have been returned to Italy. On Monday, their arrival at Ciampino Airport in Rome was attended by Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Defence Minister Guido Crosetto and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, ANSA English reports.

Names of the deceased

Among those killed were Sergeant Simone Ruggia and Sergeant Claudio Marchesi. The other two victims were members of the Red Cross Voluntary Military Corps: Lieutenant Franco Adriano Zecchillo and Sergeant Laura Procacci.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Injured after the crash

The crash occurred on Thursday and involved an Italian military helicopter carrying out a training mission. Eleven people were injured in the disaster. On Friday, Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto visited the injured in hospitals in the cities of Brčko and Tuzla.

Read us on