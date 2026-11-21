On November 20, during Russian strikes on Ukraine, one cruise missile and two jet-powered drones landed on Polish territory. Earlier, Polish officials had reported that two missiles and one drone had fallen, but they later clarified the initial information.

According to an official, debris from a jet-powered drone was found in the village of Rudnik nad Sanem in the Podkarpackie Voivodeship. It had previously been speculated that an X-101 missile might have fallen in this village.

According to updated information from Teresa Kubas-Hul, jet drones crashed in Rudnik-nad-Syanem and Molodychi, while in the village of Nowy Lipowiec in the Lublin Voivodeship, fragments of an X-101 cruise missile were likely found.

The voivode emphasized that definitive conclusions regarding the types of drones can only be drawn after a detailed investigation.

“It is still too early to determine exactly what types of drones crashed this morning near the two Subcarpathian settlements—Rudnik-nad-Syanem and Molodychi. Detailed investigations will determine this,” added Kubas-Hul.

Teresa Kubas-Hul assured that the situation is under control. A specialized chemical rescue team from the State Fire Service, as well as police bomb disposal experts, have been deployed to the scene.

Experts are working at the crash sites to determine the origin of the debris and definitively identify the types of aerial targets.

This was stated by Teresa Kubas-Hul, Governor of the Podkarpackie Voivodeship, as quoted by RMF24.

Air raid sirens sounded in Poland due to a massive Russian attack on Ukraine. In particular, residents of Lublin reported hearing sirens, and videos showing the situation in the city began circulating on social media.

The day before, residents of the Lublin and Podkarpackie provinces in Poland received RCB alerts regarding an air attack by the Russian Federation—the aggressor state—on Ukrainian territory. The alert stated that the situation was being monitored and that the readiness of Poland’s air defense system had been heightened.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that he had received a report about a possible violation of Polish airspace during a massive Russian attack on the western regions of Ukraine.

Polish officials stated that warnings about the violation of airspace by Russian aircraft were sent before they crashed, not after, as previously reported.

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