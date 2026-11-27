Haley Jade, the 30-year-old daughter of American rapper Eminem (Marshall Bruce Mathers III), posted a new series of fall family photos on Instagram to celebrate Thanksgiving. In the photos, she poses with her husband and their one-and-a-half-year-old son, Elliot Marshall.

The family held an outdoor photo shoot against the backdrop of autumn scenery. All three were wearing plaid shirts.

"Always grateful," the young mother captioned the photos briefly.

In the music video for the song “Temporary,” Eminem announced that he’s going to be a grandfather.

Eminem celebrated 18 years of sobriety and showed off his commemorative chip.

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