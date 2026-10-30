Dockworkers in 21 countries, including Greece, held strikes and demonstrations at 113 ports across five continents on October 30. Participants protested against the use of commercial ports for military purposes, Anadolu Agency reports.

Actions at European ports

More than 25 dockworkers’ unions took part in the international day of action under the slogan “We do not work for war.” According to the 902 portal, which belongs to the Communist Party of Greece, they demanded that ports serve people’s needs rather than military operations.

Strikes and demonstrations took place, in particular, in Greece, France, Italy, India, Turkey, Denmark, Sweden, and Germany. In the Greek city of Piraeus, protesters unfurled a large banner near the port reading, “Workers do not work for war.”

In Thessaloniki, a three-hour work stoppage took place, during which, according to the agency, more than 200 containers and trucks were halted. Workers at the ports of Patras and Piraeus also held strike actions. In Fos-sur-Mer, France, west of Marseille, hundreds of workers joined the mobilization.

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Union statements and campaigns

In Reggio Calabria, Italy, dockworkers were supported by workers and young people. Young dockworkers and apprentices in Germany held a solidarity action and demonstration at the port of Hamburg. The Swedish Dockworkers’ Union spoke out against the militarization of European ports and warned against the use of security legislation to restrict trade union activity.

Unions and federations in Denmark stated that dockworkers should not be made complicit in wars or war crimes through the transportation of weapons. Dockworkers and seafarers in India called for “ports of peace and decent work.”

The No Harbour for Genocide campaign stated that a number of participating ports, including Genoa, Livorno, and Gioia Tauro in Italy, Marseille in France, Piraeus in Greece, and Tangier in Morocco, were linked to arms shipments to Israel. According to its data, from August 2025 to September 2026, 315 shipments of components for Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest arms manufacturer, passed through 56 commercial ports in 29 countries.

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