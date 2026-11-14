Polish speed skater Wiktoria Dąbrowska finished fourth in the 500-metre race at the Speed Skating World Cup event in Beijing, China. The 20-year-old athlete recorded 37.90 seconds, a personal best, according to Interia Sport.

Three Dutch skaters ahead

Dąbrowska competed in the sixth pair alongside China’s Rongning Tian. On the decisive lap, the Polish athlete increased her speed and posted the best result of her career at this distance.

In the final standings, Dąbrowska was behind three skaters from the Netherlands. Angel Daleman won in 37.37 seconds, Femke Kok was second with 37.49, and Suzanne Schulting took third place in 37.70. The Polish skater was 0.20 seconds away from the bronze medal.

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Second start in Beijing

It was Dąbrowska’s second start at the competition in Beijing. The day before, she made her World Cup debut and finished third in the 1,000-metre event.

Twenty athletes competed in the 500-metre race, including three representatives of Poland. Martyna Baran finished 13th with a time of 38.65 seconds, while Karolina Bosiek recorded 39.20 seconds and placed 19th.

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