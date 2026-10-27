Donald Trump Jr. went on vacation with a Russian oligarch using U.S. funds, according to the Financial Times

At the end of August, U.S. President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., went on a hunting trip to Mongolia with Russian businessman Umar Kremlev, who is linked to Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy in Ulaanbaatar spent $18,715 on hotel rooms during the stay in the country of Secret Service agents assigned to protect the U.S. president’s son.

In late August, Donald Trump Jr. flew to the Mongolian capital, Ulaanbaatar, and then traveled several hundred kilometers to a hunting camp in the western part of the country. There, he spent two days with Umar Kremlev and a small group of guides, drivers, and cooks.

Financial Times reporters confirmed the meeting based on accounts from local guides and officials, flight records, social media posts, and public documents.

According to U.S. federal documents, the embassy in Ulaanbaatar paid $18,715 for hotel rooms during the Secret Service’s “visit” from August 23 to September 6. As a member of the president’s family, Donald Trump Jr. travels under the protection of the Secret Service.

Umar Kremlev heads the International Boxing Association (IBA). According to journalists, on August 27, he left an IBA press conference in Kazakhstan and took a nighttime charter flight to Ulaanbaatar, from where he traveled to Trump Jr.’s hunting camp.

Kremlev was accompanied by Russian businessman Artur Martirosov—a partner at the “Voskhod” venture capital fund, which is subject to U.S. sanctions.

One of the trip’s participants told reporters that while at the camp, Trump Jr. and Kremlev tried to avoid being photographed together.

After two days at the camp, Kremlev returned to Ulaanbaatar and from there traveled to Yakutsk for an IBA boxing match. Trump Jr. remained in Mongolia for another week and continued hunting in the Bayan-Ulgii aimag.

According to one of the guides, during the trip, the U.S. president’s son bagged an Altai argali—a species of wild sheep that is endangered.

According to the Financial Times, since 2019, Trump Jr. has shot at least two more argali during hunting trips to Mongolia.

The trip to Mongolia took place after Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding celebrations in May on private islands in the Caribbean.

Earlier, ProPublica reported that Umar Kremlev covered part of the costs of the celebration, including the rental of one of the islands and the fireworks.

A representative for Trump Jr. described Kremlev as a personal friend of his client. According to the representative, the men became close due to their shared interests in boxing and outdoor recreation, and there is no business relationship between them.

After the hunting trip ended, Donald Trump Jr. returned to Ulaanbaatar, where he met with Mongolian President Uhnagiin Khurelsukh.

A spokesperson for the U.S. president’s son stated that the meeting was informal and that the participants mainly discussed outdoor recreation.

This is reported in a Financial Times investigation.

As a reminder, President Donald Trump’s approval rating in the U.S. rose to 32%—up one percentage point from the record low of the previous week. These are the results of a five-day Reuters/Ipsos poll that concluded on Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he will soon decide whether to strike a deal with Iran or resume military action against Tehran. He made these remarks in an interview with Fox News.

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