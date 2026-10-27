Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported that the impressions ofNorwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre and Finnish President Alexander Stubb following their one-and-a-half-hour conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin regarding peace talks in the Ukraine-Russia-U.S. were “very cautiously optimistic.” The leaders’ consultations took place ahead of a Polish government meeting, as previously agreed upon with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the U.S. side.

According to Tusk, the conversation focused on preparations for potential ceasefire negotiations scheduled to take place after November 4 in Abu Dhabi. The Polish prime minister emphasized the need for the utmost caution during such contacts and assured that a clear European position on security guarantees for Ukraine would be maintained.

Donald Tusk noted: “I informed both politicians that absolute caution and vigilance are necessary in this type of contact, that Russia’s agenda and interests are quite clearly defined, and that we should not delude ourselves into thinking that reaching an understanding will be easy... This war is slowly becoming one of the most senseless and bloodiest in modern world history.”

Source: “Ukrinform.”

Russia has no intention of abandoning its plans to seize the entire Donbas. Dictator Vladimir Putin stated this on October 27 during a phone call with the President of Finland and the Prime Minister of Norway. At the same time, Reuters cites a source close to the Kremlin, rather than direct accounts from the participants in the conversation.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson expressed skepticism about the prospects of the phone call between Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre with Vladimir Putin.

Read us on