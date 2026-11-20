Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has called an emergency meeting following a violation of the country’s airspace by an unidentified object amid a massive Russian attack on Ukraine.

The meeting will be attended by ministers, representatives of the Polish Armed Forces, and heads of intelligence agencies.

“In connection with the violation of Poland’s airspace, I have convened a meeting with ministers, representatives of the Polish Armed Forces, and heads of the special services,” Tusk said.

The Polish side has not yet provided details on the type of the unidentified object or the circumstances of the airspace violation.

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The head of the Polish government wrote about this on the social media platform X.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported that he had received a report about a possible violation of Polish airspace during a massive Russian attack on western regions of Ukraine.

Air raid sirens sounded in Poland due to a massive Russian attack on Ukraine. In particular, residents of Lublin reported hearing sirens, and videos showing the situation in the city began circulating on social media.

The day before, residents of the Lublin and Podkarpackie provinces in Poland received RCB alerts regarding an air attack by the Russian Federation—the aggressor state—on Ukrainian territory. The message noted that the situation is being monitored and that the readiness of Poland’s air defense system has been heightened.

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