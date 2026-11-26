Sofia Plotnikova, the daughter of Vladimir Plotnikov, a member of the Perm City Duma, showed off her lavish engagement in Paris. She posted photos on social media of the proposal, which her fiancé made with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

Sofia also showed off her engagement ring, a gold cake, and numerous bouquets of flowers.

In the photos, Sofia Plotnikova displayed an engagement ring with a large stone, a gold cake, and numerous bouquets of flowers. She announced her engagement on Instagram by posting a message captioned “I said yes!” Later, she shared more photos from the celebration.

According to Russian media reports, the posts by the lawmaker’s daughter sparked a wave of criticism among social media users. Some commenters mocked the cost of the engagement ring, suggesting that the money could have been used to build several hospitals in Perm. Sofia herself did not respond to the criticism.

Her father’s public stance drew particular attention to the story. Vladimir Plotnikov had previously urged Russians not to be enamored with life in Europe and the U.S. He claimed that a “battle between the devil and God” is raging in the world, and that “the devil is the West.”

At the same time, journalists had previously drawn attention to the lawmaker’s family’s overseas property and travels. In particular, investigations mentioned an apartment in Spain that Plotnikov owned jointly with his wife, as well as photographs of his trips to France, Italy, Dubai, and the Maldives.

It is noteworthy that the daughter of a politician who has publicly criticized Western countries chose Paris for one of her most important personal events. It is also interesting that, following the public outcry, the young woman either deactivated or deleted her profile along with the relevant photos.

She posted the photos on Instagram.

Ukrainian interviewer Ramina Eskhakhzai, who announced her engagement to her military boyfriend this summer, spoke about her wedding plans.

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