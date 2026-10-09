Foreign aid to Africa has fallen by more than 25%. In a France 24 report, it was said that in Kenya, the cuts affected healthcare programmes for women that had been supported by US aid.

Report from Kenya

An episode of The 51% programme is devoted to the consequences of reduced international support for women and children in Africa. The report from Kenya focuses on healthcare programmes for women that had received support from US aid. The authors examine how funding cuts are affecting these programmes.

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Regional context

Host Annette Young also spoke with Nana Zulu of the African Women’s Development Fund about what the situation means for the region as a whole. A separate part of the episode is devoted to women firefighters in Borneo. France 24 reports that Indonesia is experiencing its worst fire season in 11 years, while women firefighters face sexist reactions.

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