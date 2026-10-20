Near the Estonian island of Hiiumaa, three German torpedo boats that sank in 1916 still contain thousands of liters of heavy fuel oil. Researchers believe that in the event of a leak, it could contaminate the Baltic Sea coastline.

Sank in a minefield

The vessels in question are the German ships S57, V72 and V75. In November 1916, they entered a minefield during an unsuccessful attack on the port of Paldiski and sank.

At the time these ships were lost, naval forces were only beginning to transition from coal to liquid fuel. The heavy fuel oil that was on board now remains inside the hulls, ERR News reports.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Hulls are not leaking yet

The threat was assessed by researchers from the Estonian Maritime Museum and Finland, led by Ivar Treffner. The results of their work were published in the journal Heritage.

At present, the sunken vessels are not leaking, and researchers do not expect the hulls to collapse in the near future. At the same time, metal on the seabed continues to corrode, so safely removing the fuel may become more difficult over time.

The cold, low-salinity and oxygen-poor water of the Baltic Sea helps preserve sunken ships. At the same time, the lack of bacteria capable of breaking down oil slows the degradation of the fuel if it enters the water. Researchers warn that the problem should be resolved before the condition of the wrecks deteriorates further.

Read us on