In Cambridgeshire, the United Kingdom, researchers recorded that honey bees are displacing bumblebees, solitary bees, hoverflies and other wild pollinators from flowers in competition for pollen and nectar. As The Guardian reports, fewer wild pollinators were recorded in areas with a higher concentration of honey bees.

300 recorded interactions

Scientists from Anglia Ruskin University observed pollinators foraging on brambles and ivy near honey bee colonies over two years. They documented the outcomes of 300 interactions among five groups of flower visitors: honey bees, bumblebees, solitary bees, hoverflies and other species.

The latter group included flower flies and other pollinating flies, butterflies, beetles and wasps. During each interaction, the scientists recorded whether an insect gained access to a resource, yielded it or shared it. Honey bees won most of the recorded interactions on both plant species.

Other flower visitors actively avoided honey bees in 28.4% of interactions on brambles and 35.6% on ivy.

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Direct competition for flowers

In about 20% of competitive interactions won by a honey bee, it displaced other visitors — for example, by landing on them or pushing them off a flower — or chased them. The study’s lead author, Anglia Ruskin University doctoral student Victoria Buckle, noted that this indicates not only indirect competition through resource use but also direct displacement of rivals.

Bumblebees also sometimes displaced other pollinators, but Buckle believes this may have resulted from their less coordinated movements in a confined space. The only species found to be able to stand up to honey bees was the ivy bee: it was observed displacing and chasing honey bees.

Impact of temperature

The study also showed that competitive interactions became more frequent at higher temperatures. According to Buckle, this may be linked to nectar drying out and heat stress in plants. In the United Kingdom, the number of registered beekeepers increased from 19,000 in 2010 to 47,000 in 2025, according to the National Bee Unit.

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