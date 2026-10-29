A study commissioned by Latvia’s Ministry of Finance recommends clarifying the current restrictions on gambling advertising and strengthening oversight of compliance with them. The authors believe this is necessary to reduce harm from gambling and lotteries, particularly among young people, LSM English reports.

The study identified shortcomings in the monitoring of digital and cross-border advertising, the recognition of indirect advertising, and the division of responsibilities among institutions. The Finance Ministry said it would assess the recommendations together with supervisory authorities, industry representatives and public health specialists, paying particular attention to protecting young people.

Advertising more often comes to the attention of young people

In the survey, 46% of Latvian residents aged 15 to 64 said they had recently noticed gambling advertising. Among respondents aged 15 to 34, the figure was 59%. People at an elevated risk of problematic gambling behavior also paid attention to such advertising more often.

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Clinical psychologist and addiction specialist Magdalena Iveta Pranaite noted that advertising makes a significant contribution both to initial involvement in gambling and to the deepening of addiction, especially among young people and adolescents. According to her, it simultaneously presents gambling as ordinary entertainment and pushes the associated risks into the background.

More than three quarters of respondents supported a ban

From June to November 2025, researchers analyzed 8,252 gambling and lottery advertising materials distributed on television, radio, social media, online media outlets and other websites in Latvia. Gambling advertising accounted for 82.5% of the analyzed volume, while lottery advertising accounted for 17.5%.

Under the criteria for analyzing advertising content, 17% of the materials contained elements that could potentially appeal to children and young people, including animated characters and bright colors. At the same time, 76% of survey participants supported a ban on gambling advertising. The work was carried out by PricewaterhouseCoopers Ltd; it included a survey of 2,172 Latvian residents, expert interviews, as well as in-depth interviews and focus groups with people who regularly gamble or have experience of addiction to gambling and lotteries.

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