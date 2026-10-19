In Australia, the new Western Sydney International airport, located 50 kilometers from central Sydney, is preparing to receive its first passenger flight on Sunday. It will be a Jetstar low-cost flight to the Gold Coast. At the same time, the airport’s schedule will include up to six flights a day over the next 12 months, The Japan Times reports, citing data from analytics company Cirium.

Limited number of carriers

Western Sydney International, which cost 5.6 billion Australian dollars, has become Australia’s largest aviation infrastructure project in recent decades. However, at launch it has attracted only a few carriers. Its main customer will be Jetstar, which is owned by Qantas Airways and specializes in low-cost leisure travel.

Air New Zealand, Vietjet Aviation, Fiji Airways and Singapore Airlines are also expected to use the airport. According to Cirium, Qantas plans to operate on average slightly more than one domestic flight a day from there starting in March next year, while Virgin Australia currently has no flights scheduled. Virgin Australia said it is assessing the possibility of adding the new airport to its route network.

Connection to the city center

The situation is complicated by the fact that the planned rail connection is not due to open before 2027. A shuttle bus trip to central Sydney takes about an hour and costs 55 Australian dollars. By contrast, the city’s main airport, Sydney Kingsford Smith, is located about 20 minutes by taxi or train from the business district.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

University of Sydney transport professor David Levinson called the main airport more convenient for most passengers and said the new airport’s passenger traffic forecasts appear optimistic.

Bet on growing demand

The airport, named after Australian aviator Nancy Bird Walton, expects to handle 8.4 million passengers annually by the end of the decade and nearly 20 million in 2045. By 2063, it expects to reach 82 million passengers a year and eventually become Sydney’s main aviation hub.

Western Sydney International’s advantage is the absence of a nighttime curfew, which is in force at Sydney Kingsford Smith. This allows international airlines to schedule departures so that they connect with other flights at their own hubs. Western Sydney International CEO Simon Hickey said the airport is in talks with other carriers and expects the number of flights to increase gradually.

Read us on