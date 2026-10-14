Dubai, UAE, plans to increase the capacity of its rainwater drainage system sevenfold as part of the 30 billion dirham Tasreef infrastructure project. The work is scheduled for completion in 2033.

The new system will be able to drain more than 20 million cubic metres of water per day. The plan includes creating more than 6,500 km of rainwater drainage networks, as well as more than 5,000 km of sewerage networks.

Project after the 2024 floods

As The National reports, the Tasreef programme was launched in 2024 after large-scale flooding caused by unprecedented rainfall in April that year. Dubai Municipality Director General Marwan bin Ghalita said that instead of merely repairing the damage, the authorities chose a long-term solution to strengthen the city's resilience to future storms.

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In June 2025, the municipality completed a 277 million dirham sewerage and rainwater drainage network in the Nad Al Sheba area. In April 2026, a drainage network was completed in the Al Quoz Creative Zone.

Areas to be covered by the network

Tasreef continues drainage projects that Dubai began in 2019 and that covered the Expo Dubai area, Al Maktoum Airport City and Jebel Ali. The new facilities are intended to serve Nad Al Hamar, the vicinity of Dubai International Airport, Garhoud, Rashidiya, Al Quoz, Za'abeel, Al Wasl, Jumeirah and Al Badaa.

At the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, Marwan bin Ghalita also spoke about the city's investments in infrastructure, artificial intelligence and modern construction methods. The municipality is developing a digital twin of Dubai and a control centre that will use real-time data to monitor operations and support decision-making.

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