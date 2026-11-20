The country’s Minister of Defense, Vladislav Kosiniak-Kamysz, reported on the incident on November 20. According to him, two Russian missiles and one drone entered Polish airspace.

The minister commented on the incidents in the Lublin and Podkarpackie provinces, where debris from unidentified objects had previously been found.

“It was an X-101 missile that violated Polish airspace… In the second case, we can also speak of a missile, and in the third—most likely, it was a jet-powered drone,” he said.

Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that General Ireneusz Nowak would release detailed information.

“But even today we can say that this attack by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian territory, which affected the Republic, was one of the largest since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine,” emphasized the head of the Polish Ministry of Defense.

According to him, this indicates “that Russia is in no way scaling back the conflict, is not stopping, but is merely crossing yet another line.”

Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that all indications suggest Russia deliberately chose this date to carry out such a provocation.

“Today, the ‘coalition of the willing’ is conducting exercises. I will appeal to the NATO Secretary General to allocate additional forces and resources to support Operation Eastern Sentry,” he added, according to Polsat News.

Earlier, Sybiga responded to the violation of Poland’s airspace during the Russian attack.

As a reminder, Donald Tusk convened an emergency meeting due to the violation of Poland’s airspace.

Poland will investigate the airspace violation that occurred during Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Tusk said.

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