In the United States, two people involved in Republican Mike Rogers' campaign for the U.S. Senate from Michigan are registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) for work connected to an Israeli government communications initiative. Anadolu Agency reports this, citing Drop Site News.

Registration under FARA

Campaign spokesperson Abigail Ronson and communications specialist Jesse Stokes worked on Rogers' campaign through major contractor Convergence Media and were also involved in communications work connected to the Israeli government.

Ronson registered under FARA in May 2026 to work with Havas Media Network through Clocktower X LLC, a company linked to former Donald Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale. Her registration documents refer to strategic communications, planning and media services for an Israeli government initiative in the United States aimed at combating antisemitism.

Stokes registered under the same contract with Havas in October 2025. According to Drop Site News, he is also the author of several Rogers campaign press releases.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Communications project

As Drop Site News reports, Ronson is among 14 Convergence Media employees engaged as subcontractors in Israel's $46.5 million communications project. The project includes social media campaigns and the use of artificial intelligence.

According to data from the U.S. Federal Election Commission, Rogers' campaign paid Convergence Media millions of dollars during the election cycle. The campaign previously denied that Ronson was its staff employee, although, according to the outlet, she communicated with journalists through an official campaign email address.

Ronson and Stokes did not respond to Drop Site News requests for comment. Another campaign spokesperson also did not respond to the outlet's questions about whether the campaign knew about these arrangements.

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