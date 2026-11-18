The White House announced that the U.S. president’s public schedule for the day has concluded.

The day before, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Trump and Putin plan to discuss the war in Ukraine and the situation surrounding Iran. At the same time, he emphasized that there will most likely not be time for full-scale talks between the leaders.

According to the publication, trilateral talks involving Trump, Putin, and Xi Jinping are scheduled for November 19.

Source: Alex Raufoglu.

Russian President Vladimir Putin drew media attention with his shoes during a trip to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China.

Video: Xi Jinping did not allow Putin to stand next to Trump during a photo op.

Alarming expectations regarding the meeting between Trump, Putin, and Xi do not correspond to reality: political analyst Volodymyr Fesenko.

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