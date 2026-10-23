In Washington, United States, Jared Kushner denied allegations that he allegedly accessed bank accounts linked to the United Arab Emirates while serving as a senior White House adviser during Donald Trump’s first presidential term. Kushner called the claims fabrications and said that the described events never occurred.

Vanity Fair’s claims

According to NDTV, the allegations are set out in an excerpt from the upcoming book by journalist Matthew Cole, “Princes and Thieves: Jared Kushner and Mohamed bin Zayed's Secret Plot to Remake the Middle East,” published by Vanity Fair. The article claims that Dutch intelligence services monitored activity on Kushner’s iPhone and allegedly recorded his access to an account linked to the UAE.

According to Vanity Fair, about $750 million was transferred to an account at First Abu Dhabi Bank held by the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, which is funded by the UAE authorities. The publication claims that Kushner was an authorized signatory on the account, but not its owner. According to this information, the account was overseen by Tahnoon bin Zayed, the bank’s chairman and brother of UAE ruler Mohamed bin Zayed.

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The publication also says that Mohamed bin Zayed and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman allegedly considered creating a fund to support the foreign policy goals of the Trump administration. Vanity Fair claims that at least $2 billion was deposited into two accounts for Kushner, while another account was allegedly used to transfer $1 billion for his personal benefit. These claims have not been established as findings of wrongdoing.

Kushner’s and lawyer’s response

Kushner said that the author provided no bank statements, transfer data, account numbers, transaction dates, or other verifiable evidence. He also noted that during the period in question, he was the subject of intense media scrutiny, congressional investigations, and a special prosecutor’s investigation, and voluntarily gave more than 30 hours of testimony.

Kushner’s lawyer, Chad Mizelle, also called the allegations categorically false and said that the described accounts do not exist. Responding to a question about a possible lawsuit, he said that all options are being considered.

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