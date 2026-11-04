Jeffries vows to seek lower cost of living — Anadolu Agency

In the United States, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said that his party would seek to lower the cost of housing, food and gasoline. He made the statement after projections that Democrats would win control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections.

Promises on costs and Medicaid

Speaking to supporters at the Democrats’ election headquarters in Washington, Jeffries promised to fight for affordable health care for Americans. He also said he intended to seek the repeal of cuts to the Medicaid program, which he called painful.

Anadolu Agency reports on the Democrat’s statements. According to the agency, Jeffries could become the first Black speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statements on accountability

Jeffries also promised to ensure accountability for what he called unprecedented corruption in the country. He described the vote as an election for change and said the system needed substantial transformation.

According to the politician, wealthy and influential people tried to buy the election, but Americans made it clear that the country is not for sale. Jeffries called the result not only a partisan but also a patriotic moment.

Read us on