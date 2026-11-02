Hollywood actor George Clooney and his wife Amal plan to open a high-end restaurant next spring in the small French village of Cotinac in Provence.

Local residents fear that the restaurant will attract crowds of tourists, celebrities, and influencers and change the village’s familiar atmosphere.

Cotignac, home to about 2,000 people, is known for its vineyards, olive groves, rosé wine, and picturesque streets. The village has also long attracted celebrities seeking seclusion. In particular, David Bowie and Pink Floyd once recorded music at the local Miraval studio.

Residents fear that the new restaurant will turn the quiet village into a tourist hub. Some also suspect that prices at the restaurant will be too high for locals, and that it will be frequented mainly by VIP guests and the actor’s friends.

The new restaurant will be located near the Clooneys’ family home. The site previously served wood-fired pizza and affordable meat dishes. Now, plans are in place to turn it into an Italian restaurant with a sophisticated menu and a higher level of service.

At the same time, some residents support the project, hoping for new jobs and opportunities for local businesses. Cotinac Mayor Jean-Pierre Veran also has no objections to the opening. According to him, the restaurant will have a terrace, and the dining room can be reserved for private events.

Source: Express

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