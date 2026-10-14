In the U.S. state of Georgia, more than 188,000 ballots were cast on the first day of early voting in the midterm elections. This is a record first-day figure for early voting in a midterm election in the state, The Hill reports.

According to the office of the Georgia secretary of state, the number of ballots cast on Tuesday exceeded the first-day result of early voting in the 2022 election by more than 50,000.

Share of Black voters

According to an estimate by the nonpartisan election data website VoteHub, more than 36% of ballots cast on the first day came from Black voters. This is more than six percentage points higher than the 2024 figure, VoteHub noted.

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Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said the record voter turnout demonstrates voters' confidence in the fairness of Georgia's electoral system.

Senate and governor's races

Georgia is hosting some of the most closely watched races of the 2026 midterm elections, including elections for the U.S. Senate and state governor. Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff is running for reelection, while his Republican opponent is House member Mike Collins.

According to a forecast by Decision Desk HQ, a platform partnered with The Hill, Ossoff has an 88% probability of reelection and leads Collins by an average of 8.8 percentage points in aggregated polls. In the race for governor, former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is competing against healthcare executive Rick Jackson. Decision Desk HQ puts Bottoms' chances of winning at 57%, although Jackson leads her by two points on average in polls.

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