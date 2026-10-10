On October 10, Ethiopia opened a national precious metals refinery in the Bole Lemi Special Economic Zone in Addis Ababa. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed inaugurated the facility. As The Rio Times reports, at full capacity the plant will be able to process more than 600 tonnes of precious metals per year.

Metal processing in Ethiopia

The new facility is intended to assay and refine gold, as well as produce bars for export. The plant also plans to manufacture cast and minted gold and silver bars of various finenesses.

According to Fana Media Corporation and Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation, Abiy Ahmed described the plant as one of Africa's leading refining facilities. He said that the authorities seek to process precious metals within the country rather than export unprocessed gold, and to turn Ethiopia into a regional refining hub.

According to the prime minister, Ethiopia exported gold worth about $5.6–6 billion last year. Ahmed also said that the plant should make it possible to recover silver and other valuable metals from material that had previously been classified as waste during exports.

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Owners and export potential

A controlling stake in the project — 51% — belongs to the state fund Ethiopian Investment Holdings. The remaining 49% belongs to the international investor Sam Precious Metals, Fana Media Corporation reports.

Ethiopian officials said that the facility could potentially support precious metals exports worth up to $80 billion per year. This is not a guaranteed export volume: it will depend on the amount of gold and other metals that the plant can attract and process, including from other African countries.

According to Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation, Ethiopian Airlines plans to use cargo transportation to deliver gold from other African countries to Addis Ababa for processing. The project cost, current production volume, timeframe for reaching full capacity, and the availability of international accreditation were not disclosed.

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