Egypt has invited leaders of Palestinian factions to reconciliation talks proposed for next week in Cairo. The meeting is planned after Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas announced the postponement of parliamentary elections that were due to take place next month. The National reports this, citing sources.

Invited faction leaders

According to the publication's sources, those invited include Hamas political leader Khalil al-Hayya and Mohammed Dahlan, who heads the pro-reform faction within Fatah, the Palestinian Authority's main movement. Egyptian authorities have not officially announced the planned meeting.

Abbas said on Saturday that parliamentary elections would be postponed until September next year, when presidential elections are also due to take place. The Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization approved the delay, citing the security situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

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Reaction from Hamas and Dahlan's faction

Hamas called the election postponement a step in the right direction, saying that political and security conditions do not allow for free voting. The group also said that the delay should lead to a serious, productive and comprehensive national dialogue.

In contrast, Dahlan's pro-reform faction called Abbas's decision an attack on democracy and a threat to young Palestinians who, it said, had been deprived of the right to elect representatives. The faction said that the absence of elections deepens the legitimacy crisis and called for broad dialogue to create a popular front capable of exerting pressure.

The last elections to the Palestinian Legislative Council were held in 2006, and Hamas won them. A split between Hamas and Fatah followed. According to an August poll by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, 79% of the 1,270 respondents wanted Abbas to leave office.

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